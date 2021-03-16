Hong Kong Bourse May Open Under Mild Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 290 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 29,025-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Wednesday.

The global forecast is flat and mixed to lower ahead of the FOMC meeting later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the technology stocks and casinos were capped by weakness from the financials and mixed performances from the properties.

For the day, the index improved 193.93 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 29,027.69 after trading between 28,872.40 and 29,118.62.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies shed 0.35 percent, while AIA Group plummeted 2.50 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 2.54 percent, BOC Hong Kong skidded 0.69 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.24 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rallied 3.41 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.53 percent, CITIC gained 0.44 percent, CNOOC sank 0.55 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 5.08 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 3.17 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.52 percent, Henderson Land was up 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tanked 1.25 percent, Meituan accelerated 3.91 percent, New World Development tumbled 0.74 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.20 percent, Sands China gathered 1.56 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 0.43 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 5.22 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skyrocketed 8.01 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 5.49 percent and Alibaba Group and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks finished mixed on Tuesday after ending the previous session firmly positive.

The Dow shed 127.51 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 32,825.95, while the NASDAQ rose 11.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,471.57 and the S&P 500 fell 6.23 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,962.71.

The mixed close on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders will look for changes to the Fed's statement as well as any revisions to the central bank's forecasts for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Traders also hope Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the recent spike in treasury yields in his post-meeting press conference. Ahead of the Fed announcement, treasury yields saw considerable volatility before closing modestly higher.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales pulled back more than expected last month. Also, the Federal Reserve noted an unexpected slump in U.S. industrial production in February.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday amid concerns of a likely drop in energy demand after several countries in Europe have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.59 or 0.9 percent at $64.80 per barrel, falling for a third straight session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.