Hong Kong Bourse May Open In The Red On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market moved lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had halted the two-day losing streak in which it had cratered more than 1,600 points or 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,230-point plateau and it's expected to see further downside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the oil and insurance companies, while the financials and properties were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 160.90 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 25,231.61 after trading between 25,140.38 and 25,493.23.

Among the actives, CNOOC plummeted 5.86 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 3.59 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 3.39 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 2.54 percent, CITIC sank 1.60 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 1.20 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 1.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 1.07 percent, China Mobile shed 1.03 percent, WH Group lost 1.01 percent, Hong Kong China Gas climbed 0.92 percent, Power Assets advanced 0.80 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.78 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.70 percent, BOC Hong Kong dipped 0.40 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.37 percent, New World Development was down 0.32 percent, China Resources Land eased 0.28 percent, AIA Group gained 0.21 percent and Sands China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

