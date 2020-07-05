Hong Kong Bourse May Hand Back Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 600 points or 2.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests above the 25,370-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns about another wave of coronavirus. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were off, and the Asian markets are also tipped to open lower.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 248.93 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 25,373.12 after trading between 25,182.60 and 25,453.58.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skyrocketed 6.62 percent, while Country Garden Holdings surged 3.80 percent, Sands China soared 3.43 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.92 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 2.53 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 2.05 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.81 percent, WH Group gathered 1.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical perked 1.65 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 1.46 percent, Ping An Insurance rallied 1.44 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 1.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.23 percent, Tencent Holdings gained 1.16 percent, CITIC rose 0.52 percent, AIA Group and Henderson Land both increased 0.33 percent, China Mobile was up 0.28 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.21 percent, CNOOC added 0.11 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas and Hang Seng Bank were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday, although the European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country and have continued that trend through the weekend.

In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

The mood was bearish almost right through Friday's session. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.78 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33 percent, Germany's DAX shed 0.64 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84 percent, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.

