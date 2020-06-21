Hong Kong Bourse May Hand Back Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Friday, one day after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 700 points or 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,640-point plateau although it figures to open lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is directionless as investors hold their breath to see if another wave of Covid-19 is imminent. The European markets were up on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian stocks are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index jumped 178.95 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 24,643.89 after trading between 24,334.36 and 24,776.54.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skyrocketed 6.54 percent, while Wharf Real Estate surged 6.39 percent, New World Development soared 4.01 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 3.23 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 2.43 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.81 percent, Sino Land climbed 1.73 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.37 percent, WH Group gathered 1.32 percent, BOC Hong Kong perked 1.24 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.80 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 0.78 percent, CNOOC added 0.68 percent, Sands China gained 0.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.59 percent, Tencent Holdings increased 0.52 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.49 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rallied 0.43 percent, AIA Group lost 0.28 percent, China Mobile was up 0.28 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.25 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.16 percent, CITIC gained 0.13 percent and Power Assets and China Life Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Friday but faded as the session progressed, sending the major averages mostly into the red at the close.

The Dow shed 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 25,871.46, while the NASDAQ rose 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 9,946.12 and the S&P 500 fell 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.7 percent and the S&P climbed 1.9 percent.

The higher open on Wall Street came on continued optimism about economic recovery in the wake of recent strong data on employment and retail sales.

However, reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in America and the World Health Organization's warning that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase" unsettled the market.

The Trump administration has declared there will not be another shutdown, but Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it is temporarily shuttering stores again in U.S. states where coronavirus cases have been spiking in recent weeks. Texas and Arizona reported record spikes in new cases on Friday.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid continued optimism that OPEC and its allies will strictly comply with production cuts to balance demand-supply position and help stabilize prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.91 or 2.3 percent at $39.75 a barrel.

