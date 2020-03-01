Hong Kong Bourse May Give Up Support At 26,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 850 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,130-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on coronavirus fears, although they're seriously oversold and due for bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - especially from the properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 648.69 points or 2.42 percent to finish at 26,129.93 after trading between 25,989.41 and 26,313.55.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 6.59 percent, while Wharf Real Estate cratered 6.23 percent, CNOOC plunged 4.47 percent, WH Group tumbled 4.46 percent, CITIC sank 4.42 percent, China Mobile and Tencent Holdings both skidded 3.31 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 2.63 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China retreated 2.38 percent, China Life Insurance declined 2.35 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 2.00 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 1.95 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 1.92 percent, Sands China and China Mengniu Dairy both lost 1.76 percent, AIA Group fell 1.60 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 1.29 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and New World Development both dipped 0.79 percent and China Resources Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains soft as stock opened lower on Friday and remained that way for most of the day, although the major averages finished well off session lows and the NASDAQ actually crept into the green.

The Dow shed 357.28 points or 1.39 percent to end at 25,409.28, while the NASDAQ rose 0.89 points or 0.01 percent to 8,567.37 and the S&P 500 fell 24.56 points or 0.82 percent to 2,954.20.

For the week, stocks turned in their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 12.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ plummeted 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses on growing concerns about energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since December 2018.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide January numbers for retail sales later today; in December, sales plummeted 21.0 percent on year.

