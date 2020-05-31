Hong Kong Bourse May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping more than 425 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 22,960-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive, largely on optimism over trade. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the casinos, financial shares and oil companies, while the property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 171.29 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 22,961.47 after trading between 22,781.11 and 23,089.77.

Among the actives, WH Group surged 4.21 percent, while Wharf Real Estate soared 3.65 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties plummeted 2.94 percent, AIA Group plunged 2.86 percent, CNOOC tumbled 1.93 percent, New World Development skidded 1.76 percent, Techtronic Industries surrendered 1.62 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.56 percent, Sino Land climbed 1.46 percent, Sands China retreated 1.31 percent, BOC Hong Kong declined 1.14 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.99 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 0.89 percent, AAC Technologies added 0.89 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 0.60 percent, Tencent Holdings gained 0.54 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.28 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.28 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was down 0.19 percent, CITIC lost 0.14 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.13 percent and China Mobile and Ping An Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed wild swings on Friday before eventually ending the session mostly higher.

The Dow eased 17.53 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 25,283.11, while the NASDAQ jumped 120.88 points or 1.29 percent to 9,489.88 and the S&P 500 rose 14.58 points or 0.48 percent to 3,044.31. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow spiked 3.8 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P soared 3 percent.

The major averages moved to the upside late in the session as traders reacted positively to President Donald Trump's highly anticipated press conference about China. Trump lashed out at China in his brief remarks, but traders seemed relieved that he did not announce new tariffs or a withdrawal from the phase one trade agreement.

Trump also revealed that he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control of the agency.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected and substantial increase in U.S. personal income in April, as well as a steep drop in personal spending due to the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, on hopes of a pickup in energy demand and expectations that major oil producers will extend output cuts beyond this month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $1.78 or 5.3 percent at $35.49 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide April data for retail sales later today; in March, retail sales plummeted 43.8 percent on year.

