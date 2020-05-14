Hong Kong Bourse May Find Traction On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 770 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 23,830-point plateau although it's likely to see some bargain hunting on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 350.56 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 23,829.74 after trading between 23,790.27 and 24,081.19.

Among the actives, Sino Land plummeted 3.72 percent, while China Resources Land plunged 3.57 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 3.22 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 2.97 percent, CITIC skidded 2.93 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 2.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surrendered 2.73 percent, Sands China declined 2.58 percent, CNOOC sank 2.11 percent, AIA Group stumbled 2.04 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 2.03 percent, WH Group and New World Development both shed 1.66 percent, China Mobile lost 1.64 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 1.53 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 1.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 1.18 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 0.88 percent, AAC Technologies added 0.75 percent and Tencent Holdings rose 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see Q1 numbers for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts calling for a drop of 5.3 percent on quarter and 8.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent quarterly decline and the 3.0 percent yearly drop in the three months prior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.