Hong Kong Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the brutal four-day slide in which it had plunged more than 2,300 points or 9.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,260-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with markets expected to see a technical rebound after days of heavy selling over coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourse are also tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the property sector.

For the day, the index jumped 200.16 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 23,263.73 after trading between 22,676.46 and 23,401.20.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 3.20 percent, while Techtronic Industries soared 3.09 percent, AIA Group spiked 2.73 percent, China Life Insurance plummeted 2.68 percent, CITIC accelerated 2.36 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 2.34 percent, New World Development climbed 2.09 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.04 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 1.94 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.60 percent, China Resources Land dropped 1.38 percent, Power Assets sank 1.17 percent, WH Group shed 0.89 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 0.64 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.59 percent, China Mobile fell 0.58 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 0.52 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 0.22 percent, Sands China eased 0.17 percent, AAC Technologies was down 0.12 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Tuesday but moved sharply higher on the day, partly offsetting the huge losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 1,048.86 points or 5.20 percent to end at 21,237.38, while the NASDAQ jumped 430.19 points or 6.23 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6.00 percent to finish at 2,529.19.

The rally on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp decline seen on Monday when the Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said during a press briefing that the administration is hoping to get cash into Americans' pockets "immediately." Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected decrease in retail sales in February, and the Federal Reserve said industrial production rebounded more than anticipated last month. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence weakened more than anticipated in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses to a fresh four-year low amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.75 or 6.1 percent at $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.