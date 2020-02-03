Hong Kong Bourse May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the three-day slide in which it had plummeted almost 1,650 points or 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,350-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the casinos were capped by weakness from the oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index added 44.35 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 26,356.98 after trading between 26,145.59 and 26,512.58.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 3.70 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment soared 3.11 percent, Sands China spiked 2.67 percent, AAC Technologies accelerated 2.33 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 1.88 percent, CNOOC plummeted 1.52 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 1.45 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.39 percent, CITIC tumbled 1.25 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.24 percent, AIA Group advanced 0.96 percent, WH Group and Power Assets Holdings both retreated 0.80 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.77 percent, China Life Insurance declined 0.74 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.67 percent, China Mobile shed 0.62 percent, New World Development lost 0.41 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.39 percent, Techtronic Industries slid 0.32 percent and China Resources Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide December numbers for retail sales later today; in November, retail sales plummeted 25.4 percent on year.

