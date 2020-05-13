Hong Kong Bourse May Extend Its Losses On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 420 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,180-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, insurance companies and casinos.

For the day, the index shed 65.38 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 24,180.30 after trading between 23,979.37 and 24,320.20.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 2.43 percent, while CITIC plummeted 2.22 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 2.07 percent, Sands China plunged 2.06 percent, AIA Group tumbled 1.44 percent, WH Group spiked 1.40 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tanked 0.95 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 0.75 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 0.70 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas accelerated 0.59 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.52 percent, Tencent Holdings shed 0.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 0.27 percent, New World Development lost 0.22 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.20 percent, CNOOC rose 0.12 percent and China Mobile eased 0.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.