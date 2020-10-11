Hong Kong Bourse May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 120 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,120-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with optimism for stimulus tempered by weakness from the oil markets. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and casinos.

For the day, the index dropped 74.22 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 24,119.13 after trading between 24,059.29 and 24,343.81.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 2.72 percent, while Sands China plunged 2.24 percent, WH Group tanked 2.04 percent, Wharf Real Estate tumbled 1.93 percent, New World Development skidded 1.80 percent, WuXi Biologics retreated 1.55 percent, Galaxy Entertainment declined 1.33 percent, Alibaba surrendered 1.17 percent, Power Assets sank 0.97 percent, China Mobile dropped 0.79 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank shed 0.74 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 0.62 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.55 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 0.54 percent, CITIC fell 0.53 percent, Xiaomi added 0.48 percent, Techtronic Industries slid 0.47 percent, AIA Group dipped 0.44 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.36 percent, China Resources Land rose 0.14 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.13 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), BOC Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties and CNOOC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session to finish higher for the third straight day.

The Dow climbed 161.40 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 28,586.90, while the NASDAQ spiked 158.94 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,579.94 and the S&P 500 jumped 30.30 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,477.13. For the week, the Dow surged 3.8 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 4.6 percent and the S&P gained 3.3 percent.

Continued optimism about a new stimulus bill contributed to the strength on Wall Street, as traders kept a close eye on the latest developments in Washington. The major averages spiked after President Donald Trump suggested he was once again in favor of a broad relief package.

Trump's comments came amid reports that the White House was planning to offer a $1.8 trillion package, which is up from the administration's previous $1.6 trillion proposal but still below the $2.2 trillion bill passed by House Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill later said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had "returned to the table with a proposal that attempted to address some of the concerns Democrats have."

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as traders made largely cautious moves, weighing demand and supply positions in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were lower by $0.59 or 1.4 percent at $40.60 a barrel.

