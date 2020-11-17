Hong Kong Bourse May Be Stuck In Neutral On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 260 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,415-point plateau although it's likely to spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after significant upside in recent sessions, with a rising number of coronavirus cases also likely to weigh. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index rose 33.42 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 26,415.09 after trading between 26,339.88 and 26,530.54.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics surged 5.70 percent, while Xiaomi Corporation plummeted 4.37 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 3.33 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 2.53 percent, AAC technologies tumbled 2.41 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties soared 2.21 percent, New World Development spiked 2.14 percent, CNOOC accelerated 2.07 percent, AIA Group rallied 2.00 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 1.88 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.77 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 1.65 percent, China Mobile retreated 1.56 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 1.33 percent, China Resources Land perked 1.14 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.08 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.84 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.78 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.61 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.33 percent, Sands China gained 0.29 percent, Power Assets rose 0.24 percent, CITIC increased 0.16 percent, WH Group was up 0.15 percent, Galaxy Entertainment eased 0.08 percent and CK Infrastructure was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pared the losses as the day progressed but still ended in the red after two sessions of solid gains.

The Dow shed 167.09 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 28.783.35, while the NASDAQ lost 24.79 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,899.34 and the S&P 500 fell 17.38 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,609.53.

Profit taking contributed to the initial pullback on Wall Street after the strength seen in the previous session lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The markets were also troubled by data that showed more than 166,000 news coronavirus cases on Monday, with the total number of cases in the U.S. now exceeding 11 million.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales rose less than expected in October, while the Federal Reserve noted a significant rebound in U.S. industrial production last month.

Crude oil futures contracts ended slightly higher on Tuesday as hopes for tighter production cuts by OPEC outweighed surging coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.09 or 0.2 percent at $41.43 a barrel.

