Hong Kong Bourse May Be Stuck In Neutral On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 520 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 24,140-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from energy stocks and poor economic data. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index climbed 268.82 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 24,137.48 after trading between 23,868.02 and 24,235.03.

Among the actives, CITIC surged 4.60 percent, while AAC Technologies soared 4.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 3.51 percent, CNOOC accelerated 2.74 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 2.20 percent, AIA Group climbed 2.06 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.92 percent, Sands China perked1.29 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 1.20 percent, China Resources Land added 1.14 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 1.02 percent, New World Development rose 1.00 percent, Tencent Holdings increased 0.99 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.82 percent, Power Assets and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both collected 0.79 percent, China Mobile lost 0.75 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.51 percent and WH Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday before eventually ending the day mixed.

The Dow dropped 218.45 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 23,664.64, while the NASDAQ gained 45.27 points or 0.51 percent to 8,854.39 and the S&P 500 sank 20.02 points or 0.70 percent to end at 2,848.42.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders weighed optimism about some states reopening against some dismal employment data.

Private sector employment nosedived in April, according to payroll processor ADP - which said private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs last month after slumping by a revised 149,000 jobs in March.

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

After five straight days of gains, crude oil futures fell on Wednesday amid renewed concerns about excess supply in the market and worries about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.57 or 2.3 percent at $23.99 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.