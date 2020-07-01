Hong Kong Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Region Establishment Day, the Hong Kong stock market had snapped the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 600 points or 2.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,425-point plateau and it may move higher on Thursday as it catches up on missed sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with concerns over rising coronavirus cases tempered by optimism for a possible treatment. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the casinos and mixed performances from the financials and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index climbed 125.91 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 24,427.19 after trading between 24,271.77 and 24,598.61.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment surged 3.84 percent, while Tencent Holdings soared 2.59 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 2.23 percent, WH Group accelerated 1.84 percent, Power Assets plummeted 1.52 percent, Country Garden Holdings plunged 1.35 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 1.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.22 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.05 percent, China Mobile climbed 0.97 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 0.79 percent, Sands China and Hang Lung Properties advanced 0.66 percent, AAC Technologies sank 0.52 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.39 percent, CNOOC added 0.35 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.33 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.26 percent, AIA Group fell 0.14 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher Wednesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged like and eventually finished the session mixed.

The Dow shed 77.91 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 25,734.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 95.86 points or 0.95 percent to end at 10,154.63 and the S&P 500 rose 15.57 points or 0.50 percent to close at 3,115.86.

The upward moves by the NASDAQ and S&P came after drug giant Pfizer (PFE) and German biotech company BioNTech (BNTX) announced positive data from an early-stage human trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said the most advanced of four investigational vaccine candidates was generally well tolerated and produced neutralizing antibodies.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in June, while payroll processor ADP showed a significant increase in private sector employment last month.

Crude oil futures were higher Wednesday, as data showed a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $0.55 or 1.4 percent at $39.82 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.