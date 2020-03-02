Hong Kong Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 850 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,290-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 161.75 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 26,291.68 after trading between 26,077.73 and 26,375.91.

Among the actives, CITIC surged 4.74 percent, while CNOOC soared 4.31 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 2.78 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.41 percent, AAC Technologies jumped 1.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.79 percent, New World Development plunged 1.70 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties tumbled 1.62 percent, WH Group gathered 1.52 percent, Power Assets skidded 1.35 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.31 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.24 percent, Tencent Holdings advanced 0.93 percent, Sands China sank 0.69 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.68 percent, AIA Group dropped 0.59 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.58 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.55 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.53 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.52 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 0.19 percent and China Mobile was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

