Hong Kong Bourse Likely To Reclaim 24,000-Point Mark

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 520 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,980-point plateau and it's called to open higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over easing Covid-19 restrictions. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and casinos, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 156.85 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 23,980.63 after trading between 23,913.50 and 24,120.81.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 2.11 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 1.96 percent, Sands China plunged 1.92 percent, Power Assets tanked 1.76 percent, CITIC tumbled 1.42 percent, WH Group skidded 1.24 percent, China Resources Land retreated 1.13 percent, China Mobile declined 1.01 percent, Wharf Real Estate advanced 0.92 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.72 percent, Tencent Holdings dropped 0.68 percent, CNOOC shed 0.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.39 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.38 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.25 percent, New World Development slid 0.22 percent, AIA Group eased 0.07 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ into positive territory for 2020.

The Dow added 211.25 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 23,875.89, while the NASDAQ jumped 125.27 points or 1.41 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.77 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,881.19.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.

Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in April.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

