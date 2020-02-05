Hong Kong Bourse Likely To Crack 27,000-Point Barrier

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 470 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,785-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 110.76 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 26,786.74 after trading between 26,641.92 and 26,926.12.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 4.47 percent, while WH Group soared 2.82 percent, Hengan International accelerated 2.21 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 1.93 percent, CNOOC jumped 1.69 percent, Sands China climbed 1.21 percent, AAC Technologies gathered 0.96 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.95 percent, Sino Land tumbled 0.76 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 0.62 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.59 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 0.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.49 percent, Power Assets gained 0.45 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.42 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.27 percent, Tencent Holdings and New World Development both shed 0.20 percent, China Mobile lost 0.16 percent, CITIC increased 0.11 percent, AIA Group was up 0.06 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened solidly higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 483.22 points or 1.68 percent to 29,290, while the NASDAQ added 40.71 points or 0.43 percent to 9,508.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.10 points or 1.13 percent to 3,334.69.

Traders reacted positively to reports that scientists in both China and the United Kingdom had developed an effective drug to deal with the coronavirus.

Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday on reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.14 or 2.3 percent at $50.75 a barrel.

