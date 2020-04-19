Hong Kong Bourse Inherits Firm Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 430 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,380-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the properties, casinos and financials.

For the day, the index accelerated 373.60 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 24,380.00 after trading between 24,308.78 and 24,666.64.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate skyrocketed 6.10 percent, while Sands China surged 4.77 percent, AIA Group soared 4.54 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 4.15 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 3.22 percent, CITIC gathered 2.86 percent, Galaxy Entertainment perked 2.46 percent, New World Development jumped 1.92 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.90 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 1.47 percent, China Mengniu added 1.08 percent, AAC Technologies gained 1.03 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.98 percent, Tencent Holdings rose 0.69 percent, CBOOC increased 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.26 percent, China Mobile was up 0.25 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.24 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas picked up 0.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release March figures for unemployment later today; in February, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.

