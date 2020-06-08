Hong Kong Bourse Has Firm Lead For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, rising more than 1,780 points or 7.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,775-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The Hang Seng finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the property stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index rose 6.36 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 24,776.77 after trading between 24,678.55 and 25,018.78.

Among the actives, Hengan International plummeted 3.43 percent, while Hang Seng Bank surged 3.41 percent, China Life Insurance soared 3.30 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.14 percent, Wharf Real Estate accelerated 2.11 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 1.87 percent, CITIC tumbled 1.61 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.61 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.52 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 1.50 percent, New World Development gathered 1.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Galaxy Entertainment both dropped 1.34 percent, China Mobile sank 1.28 percent, Sino Land perked 1.21 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 1.09 percent, WH Group shed 1.04 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 0.97 percent, AIA Group added 0.91 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.82 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 0.75 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.55 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.46 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 0.29 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.28 percent and Sands China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

