Hong Kong Bourse Eyes Resistance At 27,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 520 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,955-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the oil companies and financials, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 40.08 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 26,954.00 after trading between 26,866.80 and 26,974.28.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries surged 2.64 percent, while WH Group soared 2.45 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 2.14 percent, Sino Land plunged 1.84 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.16 percent, Hang Lung Properties jumped 0.74 percent, Hengan International and AIA Group both climbed 0.57 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.53 percent, China Mobile dropped 0.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gathered 0.41 percent, CNOOC perked 0.34 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.22 percent, CITIC sank 0.20 percent, Tencent Holdings and Power Assets both shed 0.18 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.17 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.14 percent, Sands China fell 0.13 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.11 percent and Henderson Land, BOC Hong Kong, Galaxy Entertainment and China Life Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 42.32 points or 0.15 percent to 28,164.00, while the NASDAQ gained 57.24 points or 0.66 percent to 8,705.17 and the S&P 500 rose 13.11 points or 0.42 percent to 3,153.63.

The markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after both sides hinted at progress.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in October, while GDP was also upwardly revised. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income was nearly flat in October, although personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. Crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel after moving higher over the two previous days.

