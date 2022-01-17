Hong Kong Bourse Expected To Stop The Bleeding On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 210 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just shy of the 24,220-point plateau although it may find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, supported by crude oil prices and optimism for economic recovery. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were off on holiday, and the Asian markets are also expected to tick higher.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the properties, financials and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the oil companies and casinos.

For the day, the index tumbled 165.29 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 24,218.03 after trading between 24,111.74 and 24,408.88. Among the actives, AAC Technologies fell 0.46 percent, while AIA Group stumbled 1.54 percent, Alibaba Group shed 0.62 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 4.21 percent, ANTA Sports weakened 1.40 percent, China Mengniu Dairy declined 2.01 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.25 percent, China Resources Land jumped 1.26 percent, CITIC skidded 1.74 percent, CNOOC advanced 1.09 percent, Country Garden plummeted 9.10 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 3.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 7.02 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.74 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.21 percent, Li Ning tanked 2.86 percent, Longfor slumped1.23 percent, Meituan retreated 1.81 percent, New World Development lost 0.49 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 1.08 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 0.75 percent, WuXi Biologics tumbled 2.28 percent and China Life Insurance, Henderson Land and CK Infrastructure were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street as the markets were off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will return to action on Tuesday.

The European markets provide a positive secondary lead, thanks to a combination of bargain hunting, slowing coronavirus numbers and economic optimism.

Financials, technology stocks and industrials are all looking at support.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Thursday, with the upside capped by news that the Trans Mountain pipeline returned to normal operations following a two-month disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery added $0.48 or 0.57 percent to $84.30 per barrel.

