Hong Kong Bourse Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, tumbling more than 620 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,465-point plateau and it's got another negative lead for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continued concerns over the prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, properties and casinos.

For the day, the index plummeted 422.73 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 26,466.88 after trading between 26,306.02 and 26,587.59.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 3.85 percent, while Wharf Real Estate plunged 3.50 percent, WH Group tumbled 3.13 percent, Sands China skidded 2.88 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 2.77 percent, CITIC declined 2.56 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 2.42 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 2.08 percent, Tencent Holdings shed 1.85 percent, China Mobile sank 1.77 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 1.51 percent, AIA Group fell 1.41 percent, CNOOC and China Mengniu Dairy both were down 1.35 percent, BOC Hong Kong and China Resources Land both weakened 1.30 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.90 percent and Ping An Insurance sank 0.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be negative as stocks opened lower on Thursday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow shed 54.80 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 27,766.29, while the NASDAQ lost 20.52 points or 0.24 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 fell 4.92 points or 0.15 percent to 3,103.54.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed uncertainty about the U.S. and China finalizing a phase one trade deal after reports said completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unchanged last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home sales rebounded more than expected in October.

Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses and moved higher to their best levels in two months on Thursday, on news that OPEC and its allies will likely extent output cuts beyond March 2020. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $1.57 or 2.8 percent at $58.58 a barrel.

