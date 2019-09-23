Hong Kong Bourse Expected To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has fallen lower in six straight sessions, dropping almost 1,140 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,220-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index sank 213.27 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 26,222.40 after trading between 26,186.01 and 26,483.03.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies cratered 5.90 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 2.60 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Wharf Real Estate both plunged 1.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.50 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.27 percent, Sands China retreated 1.21 percent, China Life Insurance declined 1.17 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 1.03 percent, Hong Kong & China gas sank 1.02 percent, WH Group shed 0.98 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.84 percent, AIA Group fell 0.73 percent, New World Development slid 0.60 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.38 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.37 percent, CITIC was down 0.30 percent, Hengan International and Techtronic Industries both added 0.19 percent and China Mobile and Hang Lung Properties were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

