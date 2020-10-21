Hong Kong Bourse Due For Profit Taking On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, surging more than 600 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,750-point plateau although investors are likely to cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over a new wave of the coronavirus and doubts about a new stimulus package to deal with it. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials, oil companies and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index spiked 184.88 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 24,754.42 after trading between 24,653.16 and 24,903.00.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 11.61 percent, while China Mobile surged 3.90 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.07 percent, AAC Technologies plummeted 2.13 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 1.49 percent, China Resources Land tanked 1.27 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.24 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.10 percent, Power Assets tumbled 1.09 percent, WH Group accelerated 0.96 percent, Xiaomi jumped 0.90 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 0.88 percent, New World Development retreated 0.79 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical declined 0.55 percent, Hang Lung Properties surrendered 0.50 percent, BOC Hong Kong climbed 0.47 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.34 percent, AIA Group sank 0.32 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.29 percent, Alibaba rose 0.27 percent, CITIC fell 0.17 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.12 percent and Sands China and Wharf Real Estate were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 97.97 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 28,210.82, while the NASDAQ lost 31.80 points or 0.28 percent to end at 11,484.69 and the S&P 500 slid 7.56 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,435.56.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in Washington, as lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a deal before the elections.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard urged Congress to pass a new relief bill in a speech at an online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.

Crude oil prices tumbled Wednesday, weighed by concerns over a drop in energy demand following a smaller than expected drop in oil stockpiles and an increase in gasoline inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December were down $1.67 or 4 percent at $40.03 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide September numbers for consumer prices later today; in August, inflation was down 0.4 percent on year.

