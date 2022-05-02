Hong Kong Bourse Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Labor Day, the Hong Kong stock market had finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 1,200 points or 6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just beneath the 21,090-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with markets that were closed on Monday likely to see heavy selling as they catch up on negative sentiment; others may see mild recovery. The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The Hang Seng finished hugely higher on Friday following gains from the casinos and technology stocks, among others. For the day, the index surged 813.22 points or 4.01 percent to finish at 21,089.39 after trading between 20,040.07 and 21,176.58. Among the actives, AAC Technologies rallied 8.06 percent, while Alibaba Group skyrocketed 15.69 percent, Alibaba Health Info spiked 12.90 percent, ANTA Sports increased 3.20 percent, China Life Insurance collected 2.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and CITIC both were up 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.26 percent, China Resources Land added 1.29 percent, CNOOC improved 3.51 percent, Country Garden strengthened 6.45 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.74 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.77 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 5.06 percent, Henderson Land tumbled 1.24 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slumped 0.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.21 percent, JD.com surged 15.68 percent, Lenovo climbed 4.35 percent, Li Ning advanced 4.34 percent, Meituan soared 15.51 percent, New World Development lost 0.50 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.19 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 7.39 percent and WuXi Biologics accelerated 8.70 percent. The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as stocks moved back and forth across the unchanged line on Monday before a late rally pushed them into the green.

The Dow climbed 84.29 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 33,061.50, while the NASDAQ surged 201.38 points or 1.63 percent to close at 12,536.02 and the S&P 500 gained 23.45 points or 0.57 percent to end at 4,155.38.

The rebound on Wall Street comes as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness in the markets. The drop seen early in the session dragged the NASDAQ down to its lowest intraday level in well over a year, while the S&P 500 also hit a nearly one-month intraday low.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in April. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a modest increase in U.S. construction spending in March.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday, recovering from sharp early losses as traders looked ahead to Wednesday's monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve and Thursday's OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.48 or 0.5 percent at $105.17 a barrel. Closer to home, Hong Kong will see an advance estimate for Q1 GDP later today; in the previous three months, GDP was up 0.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year.

