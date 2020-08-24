Hong Kong Bourse Draws A Green Light For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 750 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,550-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising oil prices and continued optimism for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were up and now the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index spiked 437.74 points or 1.74 percent to finish at the daily high of 25,551.58 after trading as low as 25,325.15.

Among the actives, Tencent Holdings surged 5.79 percent, while AIA Group soared 4.66 percent, Wharf Real Estate spiked 4.48 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 3.78 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 3.57 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.25 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 2.05 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 1.76 percent, Sands China retreated 1.75 percent, Sino Land climbed 1.75 percent, Techtronic Industries gathered 1.46 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Henderson Land both perked 1.14 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 1.13 percent, China Mobile advanced 1.11 percent, China Life Insurance added 1.06 percent, CITIC gained 0.93 percent, Power Assets rose 0.91 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 0.90 percent, WH Group added 0.88 percent, New World Development gained 0.86 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.76 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.60 percent, Hengan International lost 0.47 percent, CNOOC fell 0.22 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the session, sending the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 378.13 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 28,308.46, while the NASDAQ advanced 67.92 points or 0.60 percent to end at 11,379.72 and the S&P 500 advanced 34.12 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,431.28.

The strength on Wall Street came following upbeat news on the coronavirus front after the Food and Drug issued an emergency authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Financial Times said the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the U.K. for use in America ahead of the presidential election.

Oil prices jumped on Monday as the threat of hurricanes in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico brought oil production to a halt. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents or 0.72 percent at $42.58 a barrel.

