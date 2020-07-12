Hong Kong Bourse Draws A Green Light For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 230 points or 0.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,725-point plateau although figures to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 482.79 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 25,727.41 after trading between 25,570.36 and 26,137.91.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance plummeted 6.70 percent, while Hang Lung Properties plunged 4.17 percent, WH Group tanked 3.29 percent, Tencent Holdings tumbled 2.93 percent, CITIC skidded 2.88 percent, Country Garden Holdings retreated 2.76 percent, China Mobile declined 2.66 percent, AAC Technologies surrendered 2.53 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 2.29 percent, BOC Hong Kong sank 2.13 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.96 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 1.95 percent, AIA Group fell 1.83 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slid 1.65 percent, CNOOC dipped 1.48 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 0.93 percent, Power Assets slipped 0.80 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.70 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was down 0.51 percent, Sands China eased 0.49 percent and China Mengniu Dairy was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, denting losses from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 369.21 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 26,075.30, while the NASDAQ added 69.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.99 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,185.04.

The strength on Wall Street came after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. Also, BioNTech's CEO told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could see approval by December.

The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday thanks to an upward revision in the energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.55 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.