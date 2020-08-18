Hong Kong Bourse Called Rangebound On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 185 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,370-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks expected to mitigate geopolitical and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher following mixed performances from the properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index rose 20.04 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 25,367.38 after trading between 25,257.88 and 25,470.97.

Among the actives, Hengan International surged 3.50 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 3.34 percent, AAC Technologies plummeted 2.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.26 percent, China Mobile accelerated 2.13 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas plunged 1.77 percent, BOC Hong Kong tanked 1.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.66 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 1.49 percent, Sands China skidded 1.37 percent, Power Assets retreated 1.12 percent, Henderson Land declined 0.99 percent, WH Group climbed 0.87 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.78 percent, CITIC sank 0.77 percent, China Resources Land added 0.72 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.67 percent, New World Development gained 0.49 percent, AIA Group shed 0.47 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.25 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.18 percent, Wharf Real Estate rose 0.16 percent, Techtronic Industries increased 0.05 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shook off early weakness on Tuesday and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high 3,389.78.

The mixed picture from Wall Street came as Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the NASDAQ.

Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China provided negative sentiment after the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 16 cents or 0.38 percent at $42.57 after a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release July data for unemployment later today; in June, the jobless rate was 6.2 percent.

