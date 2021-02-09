HHG Capital, a blank check company formed by Silverbricks Asset Management, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The Hong Kong-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one-half of a share, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, HHG Capital would command a market value of $65 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Stephen Sze, an Executive Director at Silverbricks Asset Management and a former Executive Director at Agricultural Bank of China International, and CFO Stephen Chong, who currently serves as a Managing Director at Royal Talent Accounting Advisory and Shenzhen Royal Talent Business Consultant. While the company has not selected a target industry, it plans to leverage its management's experience and focus on established businesses with stable free cash flow generation, and strong management teams, among other characteristics.



Sze previously led SPAC Proficient Alpha Acquisition, which went public in May 2019 and completed its combination with Hong Kong-based financial services company Lion Financial Group in June 2020 to form Lion Group Holding (LGHL; -63% from $10 offer price).



HHG Capital was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HHGCU. Kingswood Capital Markets and Brookline Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Hong Kong-based SPAC HHG Capital files for a $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

