Hong Kong-based private equity firm mulls bid for UK's RWS

April 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII said on Thursday it was in the early stages of considering an offer for British language services and software company RWS Holdings RWS.L.

Shares in London-listed RWS, which has a market value of 1.36 billion pounds ($1.78 billion), jumped more than 10% by 1042 GMT.

BPEA said it had not yet made a formal approach to the board of RWS.

($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

