Hong Kong and China stocks rebound; weak data, sliding yuan cap gains

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Tuesday, after hitting a 13-year low in the previous session, while China shares also rose but gains were capped by weak factory activity and property sales data, and a sliding yuan.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI climbed 2.4% by the lunch break, while the Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH jumped 3.6%.

** China's benchmark CSI300 Index .CSI300, which hit a 3-1/2-year low on Monday, rose 1.5%. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was up 0.9%.

** The Hong Kong market rebound comes amid signs of bargaing hunting. The southbound Stock Connect, which channels Chinese money into Hong Kong, witnessed monthly net inflows exceeding $12 billion in October, the biggest since early 2021.

** Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management, said with many stocks trading at historically low levels, an accelerated decline is not likely.

** But sentiment was curbed by a private-sector survey showing China's factory activity weakened in October.

** "We think the economy will continue to struggle in the near-term amid the deepening global downturn and ongoing property sector woes," Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients.

** Also curbing risk appetite, China's yuan hit a near 15-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.

** The rebound is relatively weak in property shares .HSMPI, as the sector's woes continue.

** China's property market continued its slump in October, with private data showing home prices and sales falling, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID curbs.

** Shanghai-based property developer CIFI Holdings 0884.HK said it had suspended paymentson all of its offshore debt after it failed to reach an agreement with creditors to which it owes payments of $414 million.

** In China, most sectors rose, but defence stocks .CSI399959 fell following recent strength.

