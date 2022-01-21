Companies
BA

Hong Kong allows airlines to resume using Boeing 737 Max

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Hong Kong is permitting airline operators to restart the use of Boeing Co's 737 Max aircraft in the city's airspace, its Civil Aviation Department (CAD) said in a directive on Friday, lifting its ban on the aircraft after nearly three years.

Adds details from the CAD directive

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is permitting airline operators to restart the use of Boeing Co's BA.N 737 Max aircraft in the city's airspace, its Civil Aviation Department (CAD) said in a directive on Friday, lifting its ban on the aircraft after nearly three years.

The 737 MAX is integral to the Boeing's ability to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and a safety scandal caused by two fatal crashes.

Hong Kong had temporarily restricted use of the aircraft in 2019 following a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia that claimed 157 lives.

Airlines that intend to fly the 737 Max in Hong Kong's airspace and to the international airport need to comply with the airworthiness directive from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or a similarly stringent directive from the country where the plane was registered, said Victor Liu, the director-general of CAD.

The airline must also carry a valid certificate of airworthiness that meets International Civil Aviation Organization standards, the directive added.

Shares of Boeing pared losses to trade down 2.4% at $209 after the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular