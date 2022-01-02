Hong Kong airport targets raising $4 billion in bond deal - sources

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Airport Authority is aiming to raise up to $4 billion in a multi-tranche dollar bond offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information has not yet been made public.

The authority has mandated 22 banks to work on the deal, a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The airport authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

