Hong Kong airport raises $3 bln in U.S. dollar bond sale -term sheet

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's airport has raised $3 billion through U.S. dollar bonds finalised on Friday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The bonds were issued in three, five, seven and 10-year tranches, the term sheet showed.

Aviation Authority Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three-year bonds raised $500 million, a five-year green bond raised $1 billion, the seven-year raised $700 million and the longest dated bond was worth $800 million, the term sheet showed.

Final prices were set at Treasuries plus 70 basis points for the three-year, Treasuries plus 90 basis points for the five-year, Treasuries plus 115 basis points for seven-year and Treasuries plus 125 basis points for the 10-year bond.

The final prices were between 35 to 60 basis points higher than the initial guidance flagged to investors when the deal launched on Thursday which indicates there was strong demand for the deal.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.