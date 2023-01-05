Oil

Hong Kong airport raises $3 bln in U.S. dollar bond sale -term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

January 05, 2023 — 09:04 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's airport has raised $3 billion via U.S. dollar bonds finalised on Friday, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds were issued in three, five, seven and 10 year tranches, the term sheet showed.

Aviation Authority Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.