Hong Kong airport raises $3 bln in U.S. dollar bond sale -term sheet

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's airport has raised $3 billion via U.S. dollar bonds finalised on Friday, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds were issued in three, five, seven and 10 year tranches, the term sheet showed.

Aviation Authority Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

