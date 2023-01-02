Hong Kong aims to raise up to $5 bln in green bonds - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 02, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government is aiming to raise up to the equivalent of $5 billion in a dollar, euro and offshore Chinese yuan green bond issuance, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The city's government is planning a dollar and euro transaction and a separate offshore Chinese yuan issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Eight investment banks are working on the dollar and euro transactions and seven are mandated on the offshore yuan tranche, the term sheet showed.

Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
