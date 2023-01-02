Hong Kong aims to raise up to $5 bln in green bonds - sources

Adds sum targetted by Hong Kong

SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government is aiming to raise up to the equivalent of $5 billion in a dollar, euro and offshore Chinese yuan green bond issuance, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The city's government is planning a dollar and euro transaction and a separate offshore Chinese yuan issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Eight investment banks are working on the dollar and euro transactions and seven are mandated on the offshore yuan tranche, the term sheet showed.

Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

