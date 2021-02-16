US Markets
SVA

Hong Kong advisory panel approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Contributor
Farah Master Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

A Hong Kong government advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday it would recommend China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, a move that brings it a step closer to being formally greenlighted in the Asian financial hub.

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong government advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday it would recommend China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, a move that brings it a step closer to being formally greenlighted in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong's government said in early February that it was exempting Chinese drug maker Sinovac from publishing results of its third phase clinical trials in medical journals due to the "urgency" for vaccination.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – the first approved by Hong Kong's Health department - was required to have published results in a medical journal before being examined by the advisory panel.

The city's Health Secretary Sophia Chan has the final decision on whether to approve the Sinovac vaccine.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More