News & Insights

Stocks

Hong Fok Corporation Holds 56th AGM

May 27, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Fok Corporation Limited (SG:H30) has released an update.

Hong Fok Corporation Limited successfully convened its fifty-sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) with full attendance by its directors and key management, including executive and non-executive members, some participating via video conferencing. The meeting, held at Carlton Hotel Singapore, was also attended by the company’s auditors, KPMG LLP, and a remuneration consultant from HR Guru Pte Ltd, with a comprehensive attendance list maintained separately by the Company Secretaries.

For further insights into SG:H30 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.