Hong Fok Corporation Holds 56th AGM

Hong Fok Corporation Limited (SG:H30) has released an update.

Hong Fok Corporation Limited successfully convened its fifty-sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) with full attendance by its directors and key management, including executive and non-executive members, some participating via video conferencing. The meeting, held at Carlton Hotel Singapore, was also attended by the company’s auditors, KPMG LLP, and a remuneration consultant from HR Guru Pte Ltd, with a comprehensive attendance list maintained separately by the Company Secretaries.

For further insights into SG:H30 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.