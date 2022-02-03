Companies
Honeywell's quarterly revenue misses estimates on supply woes

Shivansh Tiwary Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Honeywell International Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as a disruption in parts and raw material supplies pressured sales at its unit that caters to the aerospace industry.

Sales for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 were $8.66 billion, below analysts' expectations of $8.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

