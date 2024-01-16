News & Insights

Honeywell's quantum computing firm valued at $5 billion after latest fundraise

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

January 16, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Honeywell International HON.O said on Tuesday its quantum computing company, Quantinuum, was valued at $5 billion after a $300 million equity funding round, anchored by JPMorgan Chase JPM.N.

Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Amgen AMGN.O also participated in the latest round, which took the total capital raised by Quantinuum since inception to about $625 million.

Companies are exploring ways to develop and scale quantum capabilities to solve complex problems such as designing and manufacturing hydrogen cell batteries for transportation.

Quantinuum's technologies are used by companies such as Airbus AIR.PA, BMW Group BMWG.DE, Honeywell, HSBC HSBA.L and JPMorgan Chase.

"Financial services has been identified as one of the first industries that will benefit from quantum technologies," said Lori Beer, global chief information officer at JPMorgan Chase.

Honeywell, which remains Quantinuum's majority shareholder, said the funds will be used for developing fault-tolerant quantum computers, while also extending the quantum computing company's software offering.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Aishwarya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

