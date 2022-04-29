Honeywell's (HON) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Honeywell International Inc. HON reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed estimates.
Earnings & Revenues
Adjusted earnings came in at $1.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. The bottom line fell 0.5% year over year.
Honeywell’s first-quarter revenues were $8,376 million, beating the consensus estimate of $8,350 million. The top line decreased 1% year over year on a reported basis. The decline was attributable to supply-chain constraints and a decrease in COVID mask sales. However, revenues increased 1% on an organic basis.
Segmental Breakup
Aerospace’s quarterly revenues were $2,749 million, up 4.4% year over year. Honeywell Building Technologies’ revenues increased 5.2% to $1,429 million. Performance Materials and Technologies’ revenues totaled $2,453 million, up 4.6%, while that for Safety and Productivity Solutions decreased 17.7% to $1,744 million.
Costs/Margins
The company’s total cost of sales in the reported quarter was $5,674 million, down 0.6% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1,431 million, up 15.8%. Interest expenses and other financial charges were $85 million compared with $90 million a year ago.
Operating income in the first quarter was $1,271 million, down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. The operating income margin was 15.2%, down 260 basis points.
Balance Sheet/Cash Flow
Exiting first-quarter 2022, Honeywell had cash and cash equivalents of $9,281 million compared with $10,959 million in the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $12,636 million, lower than $14,254 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter.
In the first three months of 2022, the company generated $36 million in cash from operating activities compared with $978 million in the year-ago period. In the first three months of the year, capital expenditure was $183 million compared with $221 million incurred in the year-ago period.
Free cash flow in the quarter was $50 million compared with $757 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Honeywell updated guidance for full-year 2022. For the year, the company anticipates earnings to be in the range of $8.50 to $8.80 per share, higher than $8.40 to $8.70 guided earlier. It anticipates revenues to be between $35.5 billion and $36.4 billion, with organic revenues expected to be up 4-7%. Notably, it previously anticipated revenues within $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion.
For 2022, Honeywell expects operating cash flow in the range of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion and free cash flow to be between $4.7 billion and $5.1 billion.
