Honeywell's (HON) Fly-by-Wire Chosen for Heart Aerospace's ES-30

Honeywell International HON has been chosen by Swedish electric airplane manufacturer, Heart Aerospace, to integrate its next-generation flight control system into the latter’s new ES-30 regional electric airplane. The move is prudent, given the government pressure to decarbonize the aviation industry by 2050.



Heart Aerospace chose Honeywell for the Joint Definition Phase of its ES-30 airplane to fully integrate the latter’s compact Fly-by-Wire system into development for production. Given that HON’s next-generation compact Fly-by-Wire system is in an advanced stage of development on multiple aircraft, and its functions are adaptable to the ES-30, Heart Aerospace will be able to bring its airplane to market fast and cost-effectively.



A regional electric airplane, Honeywell has a standard seating capacity for 30 passengers. It is operated by electric motors powered by batteries. As part of the deal between Heart Aerospace and HON, the ES-30 airplane will be fully electric and zero-emissions for a range of 200 kilometers. It will operate in hybrid mode up to a range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers. The airplane will also have the flexibility to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers.

Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



