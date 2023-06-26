Honeywell's (HON) Aspire 350 Chosen for Dassault's Aircraft

At the Paris Air Show 2023, Honeywell International HON entered a deal with Dassault to provide its forward fit and aftermarket retrofit applications of Aspire 350 for use in the latter’s fleet of Falcon business aircraft. The deal between the companies fortifies their long-standing relationship of 50 years.



Honeywell Aspire 350 satellite communications system is meant to be utilized for business aviation and by airlines and helicopters. It keeps pilots updated with the required information throughout their flight, enabling them to experience seamless high-speed connectivity globally in a small, lightweight solution. The Aspire 350 is easy to install and provides an integrated cockpit and cabin connectivity between pilots and passengers.



Honeywell’s Aspire 350 utilizes the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation to increase reliability, generate cost savings and improve the efficiency of aircraft operations. The Iridium network system provides cockpit safety services for pilots and cabin Internet connectivity for passengers with a speed of 700 Kbps.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

At the Paris Air Show, Honeywell entered into agreements with several other aircraft manufacturers. The company, through the International Turbine Engine Company (ITEC), signed a memorandum of understanding with aircraft manufacturer, AERALIS, to integrate the Honeywell/ITEC F124 Engine into the latter’s new modular aircraft.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked industrial companies are as follows:



Ingersoll Rand IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 46% in a year.



Graco GGG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 38% in a year.



Flowserve FLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 22% in a year.

