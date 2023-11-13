Honeywell's (HON) AAM Business Wins Contracts Worth $10B

Honeywell International’s HON Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) business unit has secured contracts worth more than $10 billion.



HON’s AAM business, which was formed more than three years ago, has a presence in North America, Western Europe and India, enabling it to meet customer needs more efficiently.



AAM, with its partners, including Archer Aviation, Lilium, Pipistrel, Supernal and Vertical Aerospace, will allow for packages to be delivered on the same day. A 100-mile journey can take 45 minutes or even less with the AAM vehicles.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

The AAM vehicles feature Honeywell’s nose-to-tail technology, allowing for safety and sustainability while providing an enhanced experience to pilots. The sustainable flights consist of intuitive cockpit operations powered by Honeywell Anthem, a next-generation avionics system.



HON's fly-by-wire solutions and custom-built actuation systems provide precise flight controls and the necessary redundancy for advanced AAM vehicles. The company’s wide range of sensors, including RDR-84K radar and AH2000 attitude heading reference system, adds to the capabilities of these aircraft.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Sector are as follows:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 5.8% for the current fiscal year. Shares of the company have risen 28.7% in the year-to-date period.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.



A. O. Smith has an estimated earnings growth rate of 19.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 27.2% in the year-to-date period.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.