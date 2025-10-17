Honeywell's Board Gives Nod to The Solstice Spin-Off Plan

Honeywell International Inc.’s HON board of directors okays the spin-off of its Solstice Advanced Materials business. This marks a key step in the divestiture process, which is expected to be completed on Oct. 30, 2025. Following the spin-off, Solstice will start operating as an independent public company.



Solstice is engaged in offering products like protective fibers, data center cooling, semiconductor materials, refrigerants and healthcare packaging. It has two operating business segments, namely Refrigerants & Applied Solutions and Electronic & Specialty Materials. The company employs about 4,000 people across the globe.

Inside the Headlines

Honeywell plans to allocate all of Solstice’s outstanding common stock on Oct. 30, 2025. Each HON shareholder of record as of Oct. 17, 2025, will receive one share of Solstice for every four shares of Honeywell they hold. The transfer of Solstice stock will take place once all specified conditions under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing are met.



At the first instance, Solstice shares are likely to commence trading on a "when-issued’’ basis on Nasdaq under the symbol “SOLSV” around Oct. 20, 2025. However, regular trading under the ticker “SOLS” will start on Oct. 30, 2025. From around Oct. 20 to Oct. 29, 2025, Honeywell stock will trade in two markets. One under the regular ticker “HON” with the right to receive Solstice shares, and another under the ticker “HONIV” without the right to obtain Solstice shares. The divestiture will enable Honeywell to focus more on its core businesses and realign its operating segments, which aim to unlock value for its shareholders.



This development marks an important milestone for Solstice to grow independently as an advanced materials company. This new entity will concentrate on innovation, focusing on sustainable solutions and next-generation products to enhance shareholder value.

HON’s Zacks Rank

Strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours augur well for Honeywell. Solid demand for building products also bodes well for the company.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 3.3% compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, softness in the Industrial Automation segment due to lower demand for projects is worrisome. The weakened demand for productivity solutions and services is also concerning.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Grupo Cibest delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB’s 2025 earnings has increased 2.4%.



ITT Inc. ITT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days.



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.