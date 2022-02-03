US Markets
Honeywell UOP interested in oil refinery project in southern Libya, NOC says

Contributor
Yasmin Hussein Reuters
Published

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that Honeywell UOP had expressed interest in projects including an oil refinery in southern Libya.

"Details of work scope and implementation contracts will be discussed in the coming days," the state-owned oil company added in a statement.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Peter Graff)

