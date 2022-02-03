Honeywell UOP interested in oil refinery project in southern Libya, NOC says

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that Honeywell UOP had expressed interest in projects including an oil refinery in southern Libya.

"Details of work scope and implementation contracts will be discussed in the coming days," the state-owned oil company added in a statement.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Peter Graff)

