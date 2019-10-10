Honeywell Unveils New Hearing Solution for Worker Safety

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently launched the latest smart hearing solution for companies to offer higher protection to workers from noise-related hearing loss. Combined with a cloud-based software and protective headsets, the VeriShield Smart Hearing Solution will allow companies to monitor sound on an instant basis and analyze its patterns.



The protective headset included in the hearing solution lowers the background noises to safe levels, facilitating a clear and easy communication for workers. Notably, the headsets help in collecting and transmitting noise-related information to the Honeywell Safety Suite, a cloud-based service, designed to automate and streamline collection of critical safety data. This enables supervisors to monitor noise exposure data, including noise peaks and patterns and unusual incidences on mobile computer or smartphone with the help of the Honeywell VeriShield mobile app.



In addition, the headsets offer a hear-through function for workers to perform important conversations and hear alarms while protecting them from undesirable noise. This apart, other protections provided by the hearing solution include audible and visual alerts, notifying workers about exceeding daily dose limits. As a matter of fact, the data generated from the hearing solution will assist companies in improving their hearing conservation programs with a personalized approach to worker protection.



Our Take



Honeywell expects strong demand for its warehouse automation, sensing and IoT businesses to boost revenues of the Safety and Productivity Solutions segment. Also, strength in process solutions business coupled with strong demand for equipment, absorbents and refining catalysts is likely to aid Performance Materials and Technology segment’s revenues. Further, strong demand for commercial fire and security products is expected to drive the Building Technologies segment.



However, weakness in the company’s productivity products business due to inventory destocking, fewer large project rollouts in the mobility space and lower channel sell-through remains a concern.



Year to date, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's shares have gained 20.9% compared with the industry's rally of 11.6%.





Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Danaher Corporation DHR, HC2 Holdings, Inc. HCHC and United Technologies Corporation UTX.

Danaher surpassed estimates in each of the preceding four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 3.25%.



HC2 Holdings outpaced estimates thrice in the preceding four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 48.55%.

United Technologies outpaced estimates in each of the preceding four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 13.19%.



