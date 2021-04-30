Honeywell To Transfer Listing Of Common Stock To Nasdaq, Ticker To Remain HON - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced Friday that it will transfer the listing of its common stock and listed bonds to the Nasdaq Stock Market from the New York Stock Exchange. Honeywell expects to commence trading as a Nasdaq-listed company upon market open on May 11, 2021.

Honeywell's common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol "HON" after the transfer. Honeywell's listed bonds will also continue to trade under their current symbols.

Upon transfer of the listing, Honeywell will join the Nasdaq Composite index and will also meet the requirements to join the Nasdaq-100 index.

"Nasdaq's long tradition of listing category-defining technology companies aligns well with Honeywell's cutting-edge technology and sustainability portfolio," said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell's chairman and CEO.

