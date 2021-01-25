Honeywell To Sell Its Performance And Lifestyle Footwear Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) has agreed to acquire the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International for a purchase price of $230 million. Honeywell will divest five brands it deems non-core to its business: The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF fishing boots and deck shoes, Ranger, NEOS overshoes and Servus protective rubber boots.

Honeywell said it will continue to manufacture industrial safety footwear for workers under brands such as Oliver, MTS, Honeywell Bacou and others. The company noted that there is no impact to its financial guidance as the result of the deal.

