Markets
HON

Honeywell To Sell Its Performance And Lifestyle Footwear Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) has agreed to acquire the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International for a purchase price of $230 million. Honeywell will divest five brands it deems non-core to its business: The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF fishing boots and deck shoes, Ranger, NEOS overshoes and Servus protective rubber boots.

Honeywell said it will continue to manufacture industrial safety footwear for workers under brands such as Oliver, MTS, Honeywell Bacou and others. The company noted that there is no impact to its financial guidance as the result of the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON RCKY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular