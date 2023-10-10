News & Insights

Honeywell to realign business segments to boost growth

October 10, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Honeywell International HON.O is restructuring its business operations to three segments down from four to boost sales growth and reallocate capital, the industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The development comes as aviation suppliers are seeing a faster-than-expected rebound in air travel.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares were up 1.43%, at $189.17 before the bell.

Its new segments will be automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.

"This simplified structure will enable Honeywell to realize synergies that will accelerate our innovation playbook," Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kapur said.

Honeywell said its results for the third quarter would be in line with previously issued guidance ranges on its aviation business performance. It said earnings per share were expected to be within or above its previous estimates.

In July, the company provided an adjusted earnings outlook for the third quarter between $2.15 and $2.25 per share.

Honeywell said its new segmentation would take effect from the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

